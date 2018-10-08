Sahil Babayev: 58 million AZN allocated from state budget for lump-sum allowance of martyrs' heirs

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/b5b880d93ec911f1dab18ef6fef31112/95e20f96-4dd0-410b-a3ce-1f8e2d413f78_292.jpg

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ 58 million AZN has been allocated from the state budget for lump-sum allowance to martyr’s heirs," Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

According to Report, he was speaking at a press conference.

"It is possible that one martyr has several heirs, this issue will be resolved by the notary bodies. So those people should apply to notaries beginning from tomorrow. The ministry will be informed by the notarial agencies within three days. According to this, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population will submit the collected information to the Ministry of Finance once a month.

Notably, lump-sum allowance in the amount of 11,000 AZN will be paid to the heirs of the martyr’s families that fall under the decree signed by head of the state "Additional measures to improve the social protection of the family members of the deceased, killed or missing during military operations for the integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan".