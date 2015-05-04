 Top
    ​Road safety project launches in Baku

    The project aims at prevention of accidents in the dark involving children

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Norwegian Embassy in Azerbaijan took part in the project of the ADDIM NGO, dedicated to road safety.

    Report was informed by consul Kerstin Wahlberg, in the framework of the project, which was held in Park Bulvar shopping center, 2000 reflectors, which will be given to children in kindergartens and schools, were donated by the Embassy of Norway.

    The event was also attended by representatives of the State Traffic Police of Baku Main Police Office and Baku City.

