PwC: Centers for government services in Baku - one of the best in the world

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ Most convenient certificates and permits are in Moscow, Sao Paulo and Baku.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, it follows from the company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in study "Comparative Analysis of Municipal Public Services."

PwC has analyzed the work of multi-function centers (MFC), located in 18 major cities in the world where government services are provided by the principle of "single window ".The evaluation was conducted in four categories: availability of services, comfort, queue management, feedback.

The study notes that the principle of a seven-day schedule of centers of public services implemented only in Moscow and Baku.

Cities with the most comfortable centers are mentioned Moscow, Baku, London and Stockholm (assistant at the entrance, the administrator in the hall, photo booths, children's corner, etc.). In terms of "queuing" Moscow together with Baku and Toronto - are also among the leaders.

The hotline is available in all cities, but feedback control is only in Sydney, Moscow, Helsinki and Baku, the ability to give feedback through a mobile app - just in Moscow, Madrid and Berlin.

The study was conducted in Moscow (Russia), Madrid (Spain), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Berlin (Germany), London (England), Seoul (South Korea), Sydney (Australia), Amsterdam (Netherlands), Toronto (Canada), Athens (Greece), Astana (Kazakhstan), Budapest (Hungary), Bangalore (India), Auckland (New Zealand), Helsinki (Finland), Stockholm (Sweden), Santiago (Chile), Baku (Azerbaijan).

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is an international network of companies offering professional services in consulting and auditing.