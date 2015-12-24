Psychologist: "Devaluation should be approached cold-bloodedly'

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ 'In parallel with manat decline in Azerbaijan, affect of rise in price to people's psychology is inevitable.'

Report was told by Elnur Rustamov, the head of Psychology and Consultation Center said.

He said that agiotage among people will slow after some period and they will get used to such process.

'Persons will refuse smoking, traveling to foreign countries', E.Rustamov said.

According to the psychologist, human capital, human factor should be paid more attention: 'So, we will gain benefit from this crisis in terms of human factor. Devaluation will affect lives of all people. Both the poor and rich. Process should be approached a little objective. People should be solidary and approach the process cold-bloodedly.'