President Ilham Aliyev viewed new residential settlement for IDPs in Fuzuli

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at a newly built residential settlement for IDPs in Horadiz, Fuzuli district.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev visited an IDP's house.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, chair of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov informed the President that the settlement occupies a total area of 417 hectares. It includes apartments, a school, a kindergarten, an administrative building, a medical center, a community center, and a post office.

IDPs from 16 settlements and the last remaining settlement in Fuzuli district will be settled here.

The President was informed that the settlement features 400 apartments, including 20 one-room, 200 two-room, 168 three-room and 12 four-room apartments.

The head of state viewed a 120-seat kindergarten.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed a 320-seat school. The head of state spoke to cadets of military schools and watched performance of young sportsmen here.

This is the 95th residential settlement built for IDPs and refugees in the country.

President Ilham Aliyev then met with representatives of Fuzuli district general public and IDPs.

IDP Elnara Mammadova and Head of the District Elders Council Majnun Namazaliyev thanked the President for his care and attention.