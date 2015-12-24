President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening of a residential building for visually impaired people

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a residential building for visually impaired people.

Report informs, Minister of labor and social protection of population, Salim Muslumov informed the head of state of the conditions created in the building. He said there are 132 apartments in the 12-storey building.

The President met with a group of the residents of the building.

The head of state presented apartment certificates to the residents, and posed for photos together with them.

The President and his spouse viewed several apartments.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva then attended the opening of the building of the medical and social expert commission No 8 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the ministry`s Narimanov district center for social protection of population.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

The President and his spouse then viewed the building.