President: 226,000 new jobs opened in nine months of 2017

Baku. 9 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the first nine months of 2017, process of creating new jobs has been successfully progressed in Azerbaijan and 226,000 new jobs opened in nine months.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to results of socio-economic development in the nine months of 2017 and objectives for the future.

Speaking about successful implementation of key infrastructure projects in the country in the past period, including construction of new roads, drinking water, gas, power supply, melioration projects the head of state stressed that such events give impetus to the successful development of the regions and overall economic development of our country. New schools, medical facilities were constructed and overhauled in past period of this year. From the beginning of the year, resolving social issues of IDPs and their housing was also in focus.