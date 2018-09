Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ The population of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has increased.

Report informs, the State Statistics Committee (SSC) has reported.

According to information, the number of population soared by 4, 139 people or 0,9% as of July 1, 2017 compared to last year. Currently, population of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is 450, 772 people.