​'Organic' printing on food products banned in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Standardization, Metrology and Patents Committee board has approved standards on "Food. Consumer Information. General Requirements".

Report informs, according to the document, it is prohibited to give a food product the name which may mislead consumers on how to cook this product, and also deceive on its identity, composition, size, or fitness for a period of detention, name characteristics the product does not have, as well as to point out that it has therapeutic effect etc.

It was banned to label food products as 'Organic'.