Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of the Azerbaijani population increased by 26.714 people or 0.3% from the beginning of the year and made 9.836.695 to May 1.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, 53.0% of the total population accounts for city residents, 47.0 rural residents, 49.9 men, 50.1 women

The population density is 114 people per square kilometer.

According to report, at present, 1,006 women fall per 1,000 men.