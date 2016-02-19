Number of population in Azerbaijan reaches 9 mln 705,6 thsd

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last year population of Azerbaijan increased by 112,6 000 people (1,2 %) and at the beginning of 2016 amounted to 9 million 705,6 thousand people

Report informs, report of the State Statistics Committee says.

According to the report, in 2015 the overall increase was due mainly to natural increase of population.Meanwhile, migration and population growth was also observed and the overall growth has made 1 percent.

The report says, that the population density is 112 persons per m2.

53.1% of the population are urban residents, 46.9% - rural.

The population percentage is 49.8 men, and 50.2 are women. Currently, there are 1007 women for every 1000 men.