Number of foreigners registered in Azerbaijan increases

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of foreigners registered in the individual registration system of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF) increased by 5%, according to statistics for May 1, 2015, Report was informed by SSPF public relations sector.

In general, most of the total number of foreigners from 104 countries of the world are the citizens of Turkey (12,483 persons). The citizens of Georgia (2654 people) rank second, and the citizens of the Russian Federation (1,384 people) are the third.

It is followed by the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran (908), the People's Republic of China (789), India (667), the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (478), the Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (393), Ukraine (292), Uzbekistan (248), the People's Republic of Bangladesh (212), Germany (204), the Republic of the Philippines (202), Turkmenistan (194), USA (184), Kazakhstan (174), Italy (162), Korea (149) and some other countries.