Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of families provided with targeted state social assistance as of April 1, 2017 was announced.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 587 506 people provided with targeted social assistance. The amount of aid is 35.82 AZN.

Notably, 89 211 people receiving social assistance in the amount of 39.44 AZN.