Number of complaints related to incorrect calculation of pensions in Azerbaijan last year issued

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last year 1 225 appeals entered the Human Rights Commissioner in regard with violation of right to social security.

Report informs, 2015 annual report 'On state of provision and protection of human rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan' of the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) declares.

Report declares, entered appeals have been investigated and several measures taken for their provision, elimination of revealed shortcomings as well as for restoration of violated rights.