Number of Azerbaijani population announced

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Demographic situation in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, number of population increased by 73.360 people or 0.7% since early year and reached 9.883.341 as of November 1.

53.0% of the population is urban residents, 47.0% rural residents, 49.9% is male and 50.1% female. The population density per square kilometer made 114 people. At present, 1.006 female fall per 1.000 male.