Non-working days in Novruz, Ramadan and Eid al-Adha disclosed

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced the dates of non-working days during Novruz, Ramadan and Eid al-Adha (Gurban) holidays.

Report informs, a relevant decree was signed by Prime minister Artur Rasizade.

Nowruz holidays will be marked on March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24; Ramadan holiday on June 15, 16; Eid al-Adha on August 22, 23.

Pursuant to local legislation, these days are considered to be non-working in 2018.