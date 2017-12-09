 Top
    Non-working days in Novruz, Ramadan and Eid al-Adha disclosed

    Prime minister Artur Rasizade signed relevant decree

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan announced the dates of non-working days during Novruz, Ramadan and Eid al-Adha (Gurban) holidays.

    Report informs, a relevant decree was signed by Prime minister Artur Rasizade.

    Nowruz holidays will be marked on March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24; Ramadan holiday on June 15, 16; Eid al-Adha on August 22, 23.

    Pursuant to local legislation, these days are considered to be non-working in 2018.

