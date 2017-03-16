Nearly 100 marriage frauds revealed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "24 943 foreigners and stateless persons have been expelled from Azerbaijan since 2009".

Report informs, Chief of the State Migration Service Firudin Nabiyev said.

He said that relevant decisions were taken on 172 025 foreigners, stateless persons and Azerbaijani citizens due to violation of requirements of the migration legislation in 8 years: "In 2012-2015, inspections have been carried out totally in 1 654 business entities, including 910 legal persons, 405 physical persons and 330 branches or representative offices. The inspections revealed 8 760 foreigners, illegally involved in labor activity".

He noted that 97 cases on marriage fraud of foreigners and stateless persons revealed for the purpose of getting temporary residence permit in the country, based on close family relations with Azerbaijani citizen and relevant abuse prevented.