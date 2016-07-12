 Top
    Names mostly used in Azerbaijan this year unveiled

    Boys mostly named Yusif, girls Zahra

    Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ During six months of this year, 1 436 newborn boys named Yusif, but 1 254 girls Zahra.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Justice, Nuray (1 007), Huseyn (1 022), Fatima (820), Ali (974), Zeynab (781), Aylin (735), Ayan (608), Omar (769) and Mahammad (603) follow the list.

    In addition, this year 478 newborns named Sama (3 812 in the last five years), 294 Yaghmur (3 836 in the last five years), 106 Gunash (634 in the last five years), 20 Ruzgar (211 in the last five years), 29 Heydar (365 in the last five years), 62 Abulfaz (582), 2 Mahammadamin (17 in the last five years), 3 Bulud (32 in the last five years), 1 Daghlar (20 in the last five years).

    Notably, babies mostly named Yusif (18 192), Zahra (17 380), Nuray (13 245), Huseyn (12 548), Fatima (12 480), Ali (12 336), Aylin (8 504), Zeynab (8 287), Ayan (8 261), Omar (8 069), Mahammad (7 838) during last five years. 

