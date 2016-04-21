​Most popular religious names for children in Azerbaijan over last 5 years - LIST

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ The list of most popular religious names given to children in Azerbaijan has been revealed.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Justice, 17,418 boys were named Yusif.

The most popular names were Zahra (16 676), Fatima (12014), Huseyn (11 992), Ali (11 783), Zeynab (7 859), Omar (7 620), Mahammad (7 495), Khadija (6 197), Maryam (5 649), Ibrahim (4 962), Amin (2 554), Adam (1 361), Hasan (3 558), Ismayil (3 296), Mehdi (2 310), Aisha (1 579).