More than 2 000 twins were born this year

Number of marriages per 1 000 persons fell from 8.9 up to 7.1

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ 123,3 thousand babies born in Azerbaijan during 9 months of 2015, and the figure made 17.3 per 1 000 population. Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee.

According to the report, 53.2 percent of babies are boys and 46.8 percent - girls.2 238 babies were born twins, 66 - triplets.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice district (city) departments registered 41 thousand deaths in January-September and compared with the corresponding period last year, mortality rate for 1000 persons decreased from 5.9 to 5.7.

At the same time, registration departments in the country recorded 51 thousand marriages and 9.6 thousand divorces and compared to the same period last year, the number of marriages per 1 000 people fell from 8.9 down to 7.1, the number of divorces remained unchanged at level (1.3).