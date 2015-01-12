Monitoring to be held due to the language of household equipment

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring is planned to held due to the language of household equipment. The head of the Monitoring Department of the Institute of Linguistics named after Nasimi of the Azerbaijan National Science Academy Gulu Maharramly said in his statement to Report.

The list of such equipment is specifying at present, he said.

"After classification of these household devices, suggestions on preparation of usage manuals in Azerbaijani language of such equipment to be sent to the Ministry of Economic Development, the State Customs Committee, the Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent.", G. Maharramly added.

He stressed that, people usually don't understand usage manuals of refrigerators, televisions, telephones and other equipment, because they are not in Azerbaijani language. The language is a power of the state. Such procedures should be observed.