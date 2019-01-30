Ministry unveiled salaries of people involved in public works

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ AZN 80 million has been allocated for hiring of unemployed citizens under the Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (DOST), Director of DOST (friend) Business Center Niyazi Rahimov said at the press conference at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

He noted that 30,000 people are expected to be employed within the program: "Half of the work has already been done".

The director of the Center noted that the employee's wage fund for public works is estimated at AZN 203: "Public works are either half-day or part-time. Sometimes, it is on certain days of the week. Public works most do not require qualifications, except for some cases."