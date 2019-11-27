Ministry: Unqualified persons moving abroad to get decent job returned back

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/488b7f8d1ba00266ec870e6f635e5af3/5706ba8e-1518-434c-9247-82301069dc8d_292.jpg

“Every year, about 70,000 citizens are being included in education system in Azerbaijan.However, about 50,000 of them do not continue their education and, of course, cannot find a decent job in the labor market," Head of employment policy department at the Ministry of labor and social protection of population Elnur Suleymanov said.

Report informs that he said those who could not find a decent job here think they could find a job abroad: “On that occasion, they somehow move abroad. These countries, on the basis of special treaties, return these persons without qualifications. We need to encourage young people to continue their education in order to avoid such cases. No one needs unqualified manpower."

The head of the department added that about 20,000 out of the 140,000-150,000 young people in Azerbaijan annually enter the labor market and continue education: “We have not yet been able to create a decent job for every Azerbaijani citizen. But. most importantly, the government has a strategy to address the existing problems."