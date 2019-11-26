Ministry of Labor issued a warning to employers

The issue of employment, especially youth, is one of the most important issues for the development in the area of labour.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population that as of September 1 this year, 70,900 unemployed were registered, of which 35.3% were women.

However, within the framework of the "Employment Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2019-2030", the overall unemployment rate in the country is planned to be reduced to 4% by 2030, as well as to minimize the unemployment rate among women and youth.

Along with this, according to the ministry, there is an urgent need for skilled labor in the country. In this regard, from the beginning of November, the subsystem “Employment” (MAS) of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan was put into use. It was created in a centralized electronic information system.The subsystem has a constantly updated database that reflects the real picture of vacancies, as well as unemployed and job seekers. At the moment, the database contains more than 15,000 vacancies.

The implementation of the process of search and employment of citizens through an electronic system also ensures transparency, control and efficiency in this area.

It must be emphasized that employers who do not submit information about their vacancies to the "Vacancy Bank" subsystem will be fined administratively.

Emilia Abbasova