Minister visits Nardaran, residents were offered job

Baku. 3 February.REPORT.AZ/ Public Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population has organized job fair in Nardaran settlement of Baku to provide unemployed and job seeker citizens with suitable works.

Report was told at Public Relations Department of the ministry, attending fair opening Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov got closely acquainted with organizational situation of the event, gave relevant recommendations.

Minister said that at present, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population as well as large employers of state and non-state sector carry out relevant measures to provide unemployed and job seeker citizens with works.

In addition, S.Muslumov noted that the ministry has strengthened active employment measures.

Minister stated that important works have been carried out for renewal of Nardaran's social infrastructure to conform with modern requirements, reconstruction of the settlement as well as solution of social problems of the residents.

In the event, totally 87 enterprises have offered 215 vacancies to unemployed and job seeker citizens, being 17 of state, 65 non-state as well as 5 of foreign companies on Baku city.