Minister: Staff hiring in Azerbaijan doesn't specify an orientation

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ “There is no restriction for sexual minorities in Azerbaijan with regard to employment”.

Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Salim Muslimov told at the national parliamentary seminar on "Strengthening social, economic rights in Azerbaijan through the prism of the European social charter" organized by the Committee for Social Affairs, Health and Sustainable Development of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"There is no restriction for sexual minorities in the legislation of Azerbaijan and orientation is not specified during employment. That is, there is no such restriction in legislation. Each person, regardless of gender, has the right to occupy the desired position. However, unless he says himself, none will know his orientation," minister added.