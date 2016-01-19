Minister: 'One-time financial assistance allocated for disabled persons and martyr families of January 20 tragedy'

Baku. 19 January.REPORT.AZ/ Commemoration event was held at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population on January 20 tragedy anniversary.

Report was told at Public Relations Department of the ministry.

Minister Salim Muslimov emphasized that January 20, 1990 was not written in the history of Azerbaijan only as a tragedy, but also as heroic history demonstrating invincibility of will of independence of our people.

Minister said that in accordance with decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on January 19, 2016, family members of January 20 disabled persons are provided with monthly 300 manats Presidential pension.

S.Muslumov said that tuition fees of children of January 20 disabled persons and martyrs, studying at the country's higher and secondary specialty education institutions on paid basis are met by state budget.

Commemoration event continued with demonstration of film director, screenwriter Vahid Mustafayev's 'Bloody January' film, dedicated to January 20, 1990 events.