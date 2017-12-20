Minister: In terms of demography Azerbaijan is a stable country

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ “In terms of demography, Azerbaijan can be considered as a stable country in the world”.

Report informs, minister of labor and social protection of population Salim Muslumov said at the conference entitled “Labor market: reforms and perspectives”.

He said that according to the latest statistics, population of the country is over 9 883 300: “The age structure of the population shows that the Azerbaijani population is young. 22% of the population are below 14, even 25% - between 14-29 age, while 46.1% between 30-64 age, and 6.3% older 65.”