    Minister: 'Families of all national heroes will be provided with houses out of turn'

    The minister instructed State Social Security Service under Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Families of all national heroes will be provided with houses out of turn'.

    Report informs, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov said in the presentation ceremony of 'Our national heroes' book.

    The minister has put forward relevant offer after hearing some appeals by the families of national heroes in the event and instructed State Social Security Service under Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population. 

