Minister: Growth in labor contracts shows that entrepreneurs try to work transparently

"Employment is one of the most important areas in economic and social development of every country. Today the employment market is dynamic in the country and tens of thousands of new workers are entering the market," Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Report informs that he spoke at the conference entitled "State is the best partner of entrepreneur" dedicated to the Day of Entrepreneurs.

He said all information about the unemployed was available through the employment subsystem: "As a continuation of this system, employment programs and mechanisms will be introduced soon. Last year 6,000 families were provided with actives, as well as 10,000 households will be provided with micro farms this year. This figure is expected to reach 15,000 in the future. "

The Minister noted that work in the labor market will be more systemazed: "The number of labor contracts signed during the five months of this year was more than 95,000, which is much higher compared to previous years. 17-18% growth in this area gives a ground to say that entrepreneurs try to work transparently in private sector. This growth tendency is expected to keep on rising consistently."