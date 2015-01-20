Memory of January 20 martyrs honored at the Ministry of Economy and Industry

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the Ministry of Economy and Industry, including in the structures subordinated to the Ministry - the State Committee for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Protection, Research Institute of Economic Reforms, "Azerbaijan Investment company" was held an event on January 20 - the day of national mourning.

Report informs, at the National Fund for Entrepreneurship Support, Baku Business Center, "Sumgait Chemical Technology Park", Azpromo and "Clean City" also paid tribute to martyrs.

Before the events memory of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was observed with a minute of silence.

Speaking at the ceremony, officials noted that atrocities perpetrated by Soviet troops on the night of 19 to 20 January, 1990 in Baku added a black page in the history of mankind as one of the most serious crimes against humanity.

At the event attention and care of the state of the families of martyrs and disabled were highly appreciated, it also was noted that the Azerbaijani people will never forget the tragedy of January 20, and the memory of people who have become martyrs in the name of freedom and independence will be always alive for Azerbaijani people.