Life expectancy for children born last year in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ 17 state programs adopted in Azerbaijan regarding child policy since 2004. Report was told by State Statistical Committee (SSC).

26,7 percent of population of Azerbaijan consists of children under 18.

According to the information, 170,5 thousand children born in Azerbaijan in 2014 and 109 thousand over 8 months of current year. 53,2 percent of them are male and 46,8 percent - female. 1970 of them are twins, 63 - trillings.

According to the calculations, life expectancy for children born last year is 74,2 years, including 71,6 for man and 76,8 for woman.

Infant mortality dropped significantly in recent years, SSC says.

However, in the 60s of the last century infant mortality was average 49,1 per each 1000 live births, in 90s - 28,2, in 2014 this indicator dropped to 10,2.