    Leyla Aliyeva meets with children at orphanage No.2

    Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation danced with children

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with children at orphanage No.2 in Baku.

    Report informs, having a sincere talk with the children at the lunch table about the successful completion of school year, Leyla Aliyeva inquired about the organization of their leisure time during the upcoming summer vacation.

    An entertainment program was also arranged for the children outside the orphanage. 

    Leyla Aliyeva danced with children, and posed for photographs together with them.

