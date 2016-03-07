Last year 10 children of 3-16 ages adopted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 March.REPORT.AZ/ Positive trend is being observed in the quality indicators of final exams during last 3 years. Thus, in comparison with 2012, number of IX class graduates, who gained positive mark from all exams increased to 50%, to 62% in 2014 and to 64% in 2015.

Report informs, the report on activity of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in 2015 declares.

The report reads, however, success rate of XI class was 68% in 2012, in 2015, this figure made 74,11%. Thus, in comparison with 2012, success rate increased by 11,77% in IX classes as well as 5,21% in XI classes.

It was stated that, children of risk group prevented to be put in state child care facilities, 10 children in centralized list between 3-16 ages have been adopted.

Notably, the report of the government will be discussed in plenary meeting of Milli Majlis, which will be held on March 15.