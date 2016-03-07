Last year 10 children of 3-16 ages adopted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 March.REPORT.AZ/ Positive trend is being observed in the quality indicators of final exams during last 3 years. Thus, in comparison with 2012, number of IX class graduates, who gained positive mark from all exams increased to 50%, to 62% in 2014 and to 64% in 2015.
Report informs, the report on activity of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in 2015 declares.
The report reads, however, success rate of XI class was 68% in 2012, in 2015, this figure made 74,11%. Thus, in comparison with 2012, success rate increased by 11,77% in IX classes as well as 5,21% in XI classes.
It was stated that, children of risk group prevented to be put in state child care facilities, 10 children in centralized list between 3-16 ages have been adopted.
Notably, the report of the government will be discussed in plenary meeting of Milli Majlis, which will be held on March 15.
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author
Share in Facebook