Italy is interested in studying Azerbaijan's experience in simplification of social procedures

Rome. 11 December. REPORT.AZ/ Italy is interested in studying the experience of Azerbaijan in simplification of the social procedures.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Embassy to Italy, Rome hosted the meeting of the Italian Minister of Public Administration, Marianne Mahdia with the head of the State Agency for Services to Citizens and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov.

During the visit between the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan and Italy signed an agreement on cooperation.