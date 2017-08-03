Heydar Aliyev Foundation takes residents of Baku city orphanages to Moscow

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, a summer vacation program has been organized in Moscow for a group of residents of Baku city orphanages No.1, 2 and 3.

Report informs citing the Fund's press service, during the visit from July 26 to August 3, children and teens aged 8-13, which were guests of the Russian "Our home" Family Relief Center visited various sights of Moscow, took part in different leisure and entertainment programs.

Schoolchildren visited the Moscow zoo and got acquainted with one of Europe's oldest zoos. Residents of the orphanages in Baku also visited "Poklonnaya Gora". Guests were extensively informed about the history of the park.

Schoolchildren in the Moscow City complex observation area watched beautiful view of the capital city.

Children expressing their satisfaction with the exciting cultural and entertainment program thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for organizing the trip and "Our home" center for hospitality.