Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes another festivity for children

© Azertag.az

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has arranged another festivity for children.

Report informs, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Children performed different dances, sans songs, and showed their skills.

Leyla Aliyeva danced with the children. The vice-president of the Foundation talked with the children and posed with them for photographs.

Children's Home No.1 has 120 inhabitants.

Each child was presented with a gift from the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.