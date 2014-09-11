Heydar Aliyev Foundation distributes 10 thousand schoolbags to pupils from IDP families

Baku.11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation distributed 10 thousand bags and teaching aids on the eve of the school year 2014-2015 for first-form pupils from IDP and refugee families, Report informs citing the Foundation press-service.

Every year the Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents schoolbags and teaching aids to first-form pupils from refugee and IDP families that were forced to leave their permanent places of residence as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

Attaching special importance to education in its activity, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing the programs “New school to new Azerbaijan”, “Support to education”, “Development of children’s homes and boarding schools” and “Development of preschool institutions”.

During 2005-2014, within the framework of the Foundation’s “New school to new Azerbaijan”, 412 school building has been built and reconstructed in various districts of the country, where over 100 thousand pupils are educated. And the project “Support to education” envisages provision of education establishments with new books and teaching aids, reconstruction of preschool institutions, and taking other actions serving to raising education’s quality level.