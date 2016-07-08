Heydar Aliyev Foundation arranges entertainment program for children at orphanages

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized an entertainment program for children deprived of parental care.

Report informs, Vice-President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva joined the event along with inhabitants of the orphanage No 1 and the children's home No 1 in Baku.

Leyla Aliyeva had a talk with the children and joined their festivities.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is frequently holding festivities for children at various orphanages in Baku.