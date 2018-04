Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has organized another festivities for children on the eve of Novruz holiday.

Report informs, Vice President of the Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Children in need of special care and children deprived of parental care participated in the festivities.

Children were presented with gifts on behalf of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.