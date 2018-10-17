Head of the Readmission Issues Department: "328 Azerbaijanis were returned from abroad with readmission this year" - INTERVIEW

© Report/Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/07717d0b62028a7424c97dc7c38c549c/112ececb-788b-4d33-a016-b58fe1266827_292.jpg

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Interview with Nazim Turabov, Head of the Readmission Issues Department of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, advisor at chief migration service.

- Mr Nazim, what does readmission mean? Who can be returned through readmission?

- Readmission is a new field in Azerbaijan. The term “readmission” means that the person who does not comply with the conditions of entry, stay or living in the territory of the Contracting Parties or who does not follow these conditions, is deported by that country and received by the country of origin or permanent residence. In other words, readmission is to return someone to his/her country who went to another country for some reason, but could not legally reside or violate the country's migration legislation. The readmission does not apply to those who follow the laws of the country they went, who are entitled to live there and legally reside in that country.

- Which countries have signed a readmission agreement with Azerbaijan?

- The Republic of Azerbaijan has signed a readmission agreement with the European Union (covering 25 states), as well as the Kingdom of Norway, Swiss Confederation and Montenegro. Readmission agreements, which are intended to be signed with a number of countries, especially those in the interest of Azerbaijan, have already been prepared. Pakistan, Georgia and others. The names of states are in this list.

- How many requests on readmission are received by Azerbaijan per year? Will there be any refusal case?

- Azerbaijan joined the Readmission Agreement in 2014. The number of appeals is growing year after year. For example, 3 people were readmitted in 2014. However, this figure was 70 in 2015, 123 in 2016 and 313 in 2017. Totally, Azerbaijan has received more than 1,400 appeals on readmission of about 3000 people since 2014. 837 out of the mentioned people have already returned to the country.

We received nearly 400 requests during the nine months of 2018, which means about 800 people. This year 328 people have been readmitted.

However, all of these persons mentioned in the appeals are not readmitted to the country. Since, the investigations revealed that some of these persons are not Azerbaijani citizens. According to the readmission agreement, non-Azerbaijani citizens cannot return to the country.

- What does Voluntary Relocation Program include?

- On December 8, 2016, the Cooperation Agreement was signed between the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the International Organization for Migration on the Pilot Project on Assisting the Voluntary Relocation of Azerbaijani Migrants. Under the agreement, assistance is provided to the migrants who illegally live in Azerbaijan and refused their apply on asylum to obtain their flight tickets, return certificates, as well as support for sustainable return to the country in some cases. This work is carried out by the International Organization for Migration with the support of the Azerbaijani government.

- Which citizens Azerbaijan helped more to return to their countries?

- The readmission of the Azerbaijani citizens took place mostly from Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Austria. Besides, readmissions from Poland, France, Switzerland and other countries were also carried out.

- What measures are being taken regarding the returning of persons, and what works are done for their adaptation?

- As we mentioned, these people are welcomed at the airport. We have a questionnaire about their need, violation of their rights by the sending country, their health status and other issues. Persons with the need are noted and work is being done with relevant agencies on their needs. I would like to mention that the Reintegration Working Group was established in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers Decree dated December 28, 2016 in order to meet the needs and provide a more effective solution to the problem of sustainable return. Relevant state agencies were involved in this group and meetings of the same working group were held with the participation of representatives of these organizations during the relevant periods of the year; the works regarding readmitted people are discussed, directions are defined for more operational and sustainable activity in this field. I would also like to mention that pilot projects on reintegration with the International Migration Organization are being prepared.