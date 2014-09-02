Foundation of a new education and hostel building of the State Border Service’s Special School is laid

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ A ceremony of laying the foundation of a new education and hostel building of the State Border Service’s Special School, which had been reconstructed at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s initiative, took place today in Mardakan settlement, Report informs citing the Heydar Aliyev Foundation website.

Addressing the ceremony, head of the State Border Service – Border Troops Commander, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for supporting the projects being realized and works done by the State Border Service.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov mentioned that President of the Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva had made a few visits to this establishment and given relevant recommendations and instructions. Noting that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Border Service have been cooperating for several years, Anar Alakbarov said this cooperation will continue further, and they will implement joint projects.

The area of the territory where the new building – a new joint project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Border Service - will be located is 4.2 hectares. Total area of the building is 10,367.9 square metres. 18 classrooms in the four-storied building will be given at pupils’ disposal. New education and hostel building designed for 420 pupils, with specialized classrooms for chemistry, biology and physics, has been designed to modern requirements. The building will accommodate an assembly hall for 220 persons, 25m-long swimming pool, a hostel for 420 pupils, a canteen and exercise rooms.