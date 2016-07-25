 Top
    Four days marking Eid al-Adha will be non-working in Azerbaijan

    The holiday will be celebrated on September 12-13

    Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Four days marking Eid al-Adha (Gurban Holiday) will be non-working in Azerbaijan. 

    The Cabinet of Ministers said responding the request of Report News Agency. 

    According to the information, in accordance with the decree of Cabinet of Ministers "On Novruz, Ramadan and Gurban Holidays in 2016", two days - 12-13 September shall be deemed as Eid al-Adha days. 10-11 September coincide with Saturday and Sunday, as they also non-working days. 

    Thus, four days marking will be non-working in Azerbaijan due to Eid al-Adha celebrations. 

