 Top
    Close photo mode

    For 10 years a number of women receiving driver's license in Azerbaijan increased by 4.5 times

    On average, for every 10 women accounted approximately 22 childbirths

    Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ From the beginning of February, 2015, 50.2 per cent or 4 million 820.2 thousand of Azerbaijan's accounted to women. Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee (SSC). 57.1% of them are capable of procreation and, on average, for every 10 women accounted approximately 22 childbirths.

    Last year 170.5 thousand of the births or 46.4% were girls. The average life expectancy for women is 76.8 years.

    The proportion of women, actively involved in social and economic life of the population is 48.4% of the total employed population. Women take 76.6% of the total number of teachers in secondary schools, in secondary public schools - 75.1%, in higher education - 48.8% and 64.9% of the total number of doctors.

    In educational institutions girls accounted for 45.8% of the total number of students, institutions of secondary special education - 67.4% of the total number of students, 48.5% - of the total number of students.

    Women also play a crucial role in the development of science. Thus, 50% of doctoral students and 53.2% of all scientists are women. Over the past five years in the field of research and development the number of women with a PhD increased 1.9 times, with the degree of Doctor of Philosophy 1.7 times. At the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA) 11 corresponding members and 3 academicians are women.

    The share of women employed in the public service is 27.7%, women entrepreneurs - 19%. The number of women engaged in physical culture and sports - 40.2%.

    The number of women MPs in the parliament is also increasing. In 1990, women accounted for 4.3% of the total number of deputies, and in 2000 just 10.7%, today in Parliament the proportion of women reached 15.6%.

    The number of women elected to the municipalities in the last election, in comparison with the previous elections increased by 6 times and reached 5236, which is equal to 35% of the total number of members of the municipalities. In previous elections this figure made 4%.

    "Noteworthy fact is also an increase from one year to the number of women who received a driver's license. For example, if in 2005 this number was equal to 2285, so in 2014 the figure reached 10,278", says the information of SSC.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi