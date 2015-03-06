For 10 years a number of women receiving driver's license in Azerbaijan increased by 4.5 times

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ From the beginning of February, 2015, 50.2 per cent or 4 million 820.2 thousand of Azerbaijan's accounted to women. Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee (SSC). 57.1% of them are capable of procreation and, on average, for every 10 women accounted approximately 22 childbirths.

Last year 170.5 thousand of the births or 46.4% were girls. The average life expectancy for women is 76.8 years.

The proportion of women, actively involved in social and economic life of the population is 48.4% of the total employed population. Women take 76.6% of the total number of teachers in secondary schools, in secondary public schools - 75.1%, in higher education - 48.8% and 64.9% of the total number of doctors.

In educational institutions girls accounted for 45.8% of the total number of students, institutions of secondary special education - 67.4% of the total number of students, 48.5% - of the total number of students.

Women also play a crucial role in the development of science. Thus, 50% of doctoral students and 53.2% of all scientists are women. Over the past five years in the field of research and development the number of women with a PhD increased 1.9 times, with the degree of Doctor of Philosophy 1.7 times. At the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (NASA) 11 corresponding members and 3 academicians are women.

The share of women employed in the public service is 27.7%, women entrepreneurs - 19%. The number of women engaged in physical culture and sports - 40.2%.

The number of women MPs in the parliament is also increasing. In 1990, women accounted for 4.3% of the total number of deputies, and in 2000 just 10.7%, today in Parliament the proportion of women reached 15.6%.

The number of women elected to the municipalities in the last election, in comparison with the previous elections increased by 6 times and reached 5236, which is equal to 35% of the total number of members of the municipalities. In previous elections this figure made 4%.

"Noteworthy fact is also an increase from one year to the number of women who received a driver's license. For example, if in 2005 this number was equal to 2285, so in 2014 the figure reached 10,278", says the information of SSC.