Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Repair work in fire damaged 16-storey apartment building in Azadlig avenue 200/36 in Binagadi district of Baku completed.

Report section chief of "Azeragrartikinti" Sanan Shukurov, all the work summarized within the building, it is currently involved in cleaning.

Accirding to him construction company will hand over the building in the next few days.