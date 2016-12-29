Educational event held for parents of children with disabilities

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ An educational seminar sponsored by Bakcell and jointly organized by the "Ugur Academy" and "UAFA" has been held for the parents of children in need for special care.

Report informs citing the Bakcell, the main objective of the seminar was to provide the parents of children with disabilities with necessary support, advice and information. The lecturers Ulviyya Mirzayeva and Zahra Khalafli, being the experts with vast experience in this field, have discussed wide range of topics with the audience, such as relationship between the children with disabilities and their parents, attitude and stigmas existing in the society towards them, as well as the solutions to eliminate this kind of problems.

Paralympic champion Ilham Zakiyev and world champion Aynur Mammadova have also participated in the event. They have shared very interesting real life stories that have served as a great motivation not only for the children with disabilities and their parents, but also for the people without disabilities. The champions have shared with the event participants that a disability is not a barrier, and any person, who has a strong will and determination, may achieve a lot regardless of disability.

At the end of the event, the lecturers have answered the questions and gave some valuable advices to the parents.

