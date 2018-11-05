Districts where new ASAN service centers will be built next year named

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/b7734092cf39f1da6f43c5cda9eb7f2d/169953aa-60c0-4ef1-a225-41a46f09bc9d_292.jpg

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The number of ASAN service centers in Azerbaijan will reach 20 in 2019," Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told Report.

He noted that today the country has 15 ASAN service centers: "20 centers (5 in Baku) will serve the citizens of Azerbaijan next year. Five new centers to be built in 2019 will be located in Tovuz, Agjabadi, Kurdamir, Shamakhi and Balakan districts."

Mehdiyev noted that more than 320 various services are provided by 11 state agencies, as well as private companies and enterprises.