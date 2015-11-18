Director of the Institute: Average annual growth of population in Azerbaijan is much higher than in Georgia and Armenia

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Average annual growth of population in Azerbaijan is 1,2%. This figure is much more than Georgia and Armenia'.

Report informs, Ramiz Mammadov, Director of Geography Institute named after Academician H.Aliyev said at the enlarged meeting of the Presidium of the Academy.

Natural increase per 1000 person was 19-20 in 1990, this figure made 8-9 persons already in the middle of the 90s, he says: But natural increase per 1000 persons rose from 9 to 12-13 after Demographic Development Program adopted by the head of state Ilham Aliyev in 2004.

Important measures should be carried out for population increase, R.Mammadov said.