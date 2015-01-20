Deputy Prime Minister: We are opposed to an artificial increase of prices for medicines

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The quality of all drugs sold in the country must be high, we are opposed to an artificial increase of prices for these drugs."

Report informs, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Akhmedov answered to journalists answering their question about the single price of medicinal products in the country.

He noted that the Milli Majlis (parliament) amended the law draft "On medicines" and after certain procedures, the Cabinet of Ministers will prepare a final regulatory document.